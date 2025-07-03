No dispute over the promotion of three talented lawyers

A leading Leeds law firm has promoted three of its dispute resolution team, who help clients navigate complex legal challenges. Andrew Donaldson, Catherine Scholfield and Bridie Johnson-Power have all been promoted to the position of Associate.

Charles Abraham, who heads the team at LCF Law, said: “Andrew, Catherine and Bridie provide strategic advice, cut through legal jargon, and help clients resolve their disagreements. They are all hugely valuable members of our team.”

Andrew is a Canadian-qualified solicitor who joined LCF Law in 2019. He brings particular expertise in high-value contractual disputes, director duties and shareholder claims.

“Being a disputes lawyer means getting to know a huge variety of industries, from railway maintenance to online retail and everything in between,” said Andrew. “It’s a role that constantly challenges you to think commercially and strategically and one I thoroughly enjoy.”

Disputes promotions at LCF Law Andrew Donaldson, Catherine Schofield and Bridie Johnson-Power.

Catherine works on property litigation and contentious probate matters. She qualified in 2017 and has built a reputation for her attention to detail and effective handling of sensitive cases.

Since qualifying in 2021, Bridie has advised on a wide spectrum of disputes, building long-term relationships by providing transparent, tailored advice with exceptional value and support.

LCF Law’s managing partner, Ragan Montgomery, added: “Renowned for their strategic and results driven approach, Andrew, Catherine and Bridie are leaders in their field. All three are super talented and client focused.”

The dispute resolution team handles a wide range of matters, including contract, banking, IP, and shareholder disputes, as well as directors’ liabilities and professional negligence matters. Known for advising owner-managed businesses, and high-net-worth individuals, the team also attracts international work. With a client-centric approach and flexible pricing options, the team delivers clear, effective solutions.

LCF Law is an award-winning full-service law firm, which operates regionally, nationally and internationally, with over 145 people across offices in Leeds, Bradford, Harrogate and Ilkley. www.lcf.co.uk