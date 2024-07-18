Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new plant shop is set to open in Leeds this week.

Owners behind Nice Things, a plant shop founded in Manchester, have been teasing the opening of its first site in Leeds since April this year.

They have now announced that the shop, which is joining the array of businesses in the busy street of Lower Briggate, will be opening its doors to the public on Friday, July 19 at noon.

Customers can expect a range of green plants and pots, as well as soil, oils and mists for plants.

The official social media announcement for the opening of Nice Things said: “HELLO LEEDS! Yeahhhh baby!

“Work on shop number two has officially started in Leeds and words can’t describe how excited we are. Ever since opening our first store, we knew we wanted to be in Leeds next.

“Over the next couple months we’ll share some behind-the-scenes footage of the shop coming together. We’ll be able to share an opening date nearer the time, but we’ll be with you this summer!”

The Leeds venue of Nice Things will be open seven days a week following its launch.