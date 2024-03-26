Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alistair Hutton was a sub-contractor hired by NG Bailey Limited, which is situated on Brown Lane West in Holbeck.

He died while working on the construction of the Baird Family Hospital in Aberdeen, Scotland, on January 18, 2023.

He had been navigating a mobile elevating work platform (MEWP) along an unfinished corridor at the hospital when his head struck a metal beam.

NG Bailey Ltd is an engineering and services company situated on Brown Lane West in Leeds.

Mr Hutton, who lived in Forfar, Scotland, immediately lost consciousness, and was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

A Health and Safety Executive (HSE) investigation found NG Bailey Limited, the lead contractor for the project, had failed to consider overhead obstructions, especially during the transit of MEWPs on site. The assessments in place did not consider these risks despite industry guidance highlighting them and the available control measures.

NG Bailey Limited pleaded guilty to breaching two separate pieces of guidance. The company was fined £135,000 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £10,125 at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on March 21, 2024.

HSE inspector Graham McEvoy said: “There was a failure by NG Bailey Limited to consider available guidance and the work that was being done, which led to inadequate risk control measures being implemented and unsafe working practices developing.

“Companies should be aware that HSE will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action against those that fall below the required standards. Our thoughts remain with Mr Hutton’s family and friends.”

A spokesperson for NG Bailey said: “NG Bailey accepts the findings of the court following the Health and Safety Executive’s investigation. We have fully co-operated throughout the investigation.