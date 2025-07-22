Nexus Rental unveils dedicated positioning for its advanced HGV hire solution

Leading B2B vehicle and plant hire solution Nexus Rental has sharpened its focus on the HGV sector with a refreshed positioning for its advanced hire proposition – a move aimed at simplifying and modernising the HGV rental landscape.

Through its market-leading software platform, Iris®, Nexus offers UK businesses the UK’s most comprehensive supply network for HGV rental. Nexus provides access to more than 100,000+ HGV vehicles from 75+ audited providers across 150+ UK locations. The Iris® platform also collates compliance documentation, including LOLERs, LBT, Tachos, MOTs and more, into one place to help simplify the rental process, as well as help manage compliance tracking and cost visibility.

While Nexus has long supported some of the UK’s largest operators within the HGV sector, the refined focus will help to support the ever-growing number of businesses that are turning to rentals to reduce capital expenditure and better manage the cost and complexity of vehicle maintenance and compliance.

In addition, Iris® provides complete visibility to customers, meaning they can monitor the rental process from start to finish. The technology also provides O Licence assurance for transport managers. This is backed by a team of people who understand the complexities involved in the process, particularly around compliance documentation and first-time MOT pass rates. This approach, paired with market leading technology, truly sets Nexus’ offering apart from others in the industry.

Chris Brown, Head of Strategic Delivery at Nexus said; “HGV hire has always been a part of our business, but this repositioning is about making our specialist offering even clearer to the market. It is the first time we have packaged our expertise into a focused, branded offering. We are looking to set a new standard for what HGV rental should look like in today’s world, and the partnership between our technology and people will do just that.”

“We are trying to evolve the traditional approach and showcase something that is smarter, more connected, and more consistent. We want to go above and beyond standard HGV hire."