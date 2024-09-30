Nexus Rental bolsters leadership team with dual c-suite appointment
In his role as Chief Operating Officer, Gerry will lead the way in delivering scalable growth and developments into new markets, alongside current product and service enhancement. He previously held head of operations and chief operating officer roles at British Gas Energy and JLA respectively.
In his role as Chief Revenue Officer, Stuart will embed innovative customer central solutions, whilst seeking new initiatives to help drive sustainable top line growth. He also previously spent two decades in commercial lead roles within the vehicle and rental sector.
Nexus is already known as the UK’s leading B2B vehicle and plant hire solution, with Gerry and Stuart set to take the business to the next level, driving innovation and strategic development across new and established markets. They will also be looking to shape the company’s brand awareness, growth, and overall proposition.
Commenting on his appointment, Gerry said: “I am delighted to have joined a great team at Nexus. A one-of-a-kind business, delivering world class service, paired with market-leading technology. Having managed fleets, I understand the benefit of having a true partner and I can see the real difference Nexus makes in the marketplace.”
Stuart added: “Rental plays a crucial role in supporting our clients’ mobility needs, and the innovative technology Nexus provides to make this a seamless transaction is second to none. The ambition and culture of the business is exciting, and we’re well placed to grow and help our clients do the same.”
Scott Haddow, CEO of Nexus, added: “Gerry and Stuart are joining the team during a pivotal time for Nexus. Their extensive experience, drive and ambition will help us push our offering further than ever before.”
