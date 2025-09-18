Newett Homes builds strong platform for future growth

Newett Homes, the BGF-backed Yorkshire housebuilder, is laying strong foundations for its next phase of expansion, following a year of significant growth and strategic progress.

Achieved against a challenging industry backdrop, this momentum is testament to the strength, focus and resilience of the Newett Homes team.

The company is now forecasting a further 35% growth over the next financial year and is on track to deliver over 300 homes annually by June 2027 – helping to meet the national target to build more homes, as part of the Government’s Kickstarting Economic Growth (Rebuilding Britain) agenda.

With 10 active developments across Yorkshire, including sites in Pudsey, Giggleswick, Carcroft and Fenay Bridge, Newett Homes has established a robust pipeline and strong regional footprint.

Backed by a £10 million initial investment from BGF in 2022, the family-run business has since recorded over 35% growth year-on-year, completing the sale of more than 120 homes in the last 12 months alone. Two further follow-on investments from BGF, with total investment reaching £20 million, alongside the establishment of a new banking facilities of nearly £100 million, have strengthened Newett Homes’ position to scale at pace.

To support its ambitious growth strategy, the business has also made significant operational investments, including the recruitment of 25 new team members in 2024/25 and the implementation of enhanced systems and processes to ensure delivery at scale.

Will Newett, Founder and CEO, commented: “It’s been a transformative year for Newett Homes, not just in terms of the volume of homes delivered, but in the maturity and readiness of the business to scale.

“We’ve launched new developments, grown our team and continued to invest in our brand and customer experience, all while laying the groundwork for sustainable, long-term growth. Our strengthened capital base, secured land bank of over 3000 homes, and enhanced operational platform mean we are well positioned for the next stage of expansion.”

He added: “With continued support from BGF and our banking partners, we’re now actively exploring further long-term growth opportunities, as we look ahead to an exciting new chapter.”

Chris Boyes, partner and head of BGF in Yorkshire, said: “Newett is a hugely ambitious and high-potential business and a real success story for Yorkshire.

“Having laid the foundations in 2024/25, strengthening its significant landbank of more than 3,000 plots, the year ahead is set to bring more new developments for Newett Homes. With a wealth of talent helping to drive an ambitious growth strategy, the business is firmly on track to reach new milestones, while remaining focused on its core purpose: building homes people are proud of.”