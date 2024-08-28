New technical lead among quintet of hires at Bolser

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Five new recruits have joined the team at award-winning Leeds-based digital agency, Bolser, following record growth and a recent King’s Award for Enterprise win.

Leading the hires, Richard Stephenson joins as the agency’s technical lead. He has two decades of experience in web development for start-ups and major brands including Sainsbury’s and Nike as a consultant. Richard will head up a team of nine, working across a wide range of clients from Microsoft to the National Theatre and the fast-growing Leeds business, Garolla.

Commenting on his new role, Richard Stephenson, technical lead, Bolser, says: “I'm looking forward to sharing my experience with the talented existing dev and QA team on a range of exciting blue-chip projects.”

Richard is joined by two front-end developers, Jacob Marsey and Calvin Gomes. Jacob hails from digital transformation agency, Calls9, and before that, Aviva Rail North. Calvin joins from U Energy and brings global expertise from the UK and Indian tech scenes.

(Pictured (L-R): Richard Stephenson, Cerys Moore, Calvin Gomes, Jacob Marsey and Brooke Sanders

Digital marketers, Cerys Moore and Brooke Sanders complete the set. Cerys, a performance marketing analyst, brings a background in data and performance marketing. Brooke joins with a comprehensive digital marketing background having worked across multiple Leeds digital agencies.

“We’re thrilled to welcome five talented recruits to the agency,” says Ashley Bolser, MD & founder, Bolser, “we’re excited to see what they do in their roles and how they will help shape the future of Bolser.”