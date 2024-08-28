New technical lead among quintet of hires at Bolser
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Leading the hires, Richard Stephenson joins as the agency’s technical lead. He has two decades of experience in web development for start-ups and major brands including Sainsbury’s and Nike as a consultant. Richard will head up a team of nine, working across a wide range of clients from Microsoft to the National Theatre and the fast-growing Leeds business, Garolla.
Commenting on his new role, Richard Stephenson, technical lead, Bolser, says: “I'm looking forward to sharing my experience with the talented existing dev and QA team on a range of exciting blue-chip projects.”
Richard is joined by two front-end developers, Jacob Marsey and Calvin Gomes. Jacob hails from digital transformation agency, Calls9, and before that, Aviva Rail North. Calvin joins from U Energy and brings global expertise from the UK and Indian tech scenes.
Digital marketers, Cerys Moore and Brooke Sanders complete the set. Cerys, a performance marketing analyst, brings a background in data and performance marketing. Brooke joins with a comprehensive digital marketing background having worked across multiple Leeds digital agencies.
“We’re thrilled to welcome five talented recruits to the agency,” says Ashley Bolser, MD & founder, Bolser, “we’re excited to see what they do in their roles and how they will help shape the future of Bolser.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.