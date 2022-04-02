New takeaway to open in Armley as council approves plans with five new jobs to be created

Five new jobs will be created as the takeaway is set to take the place of a former barbers at number 55 among the main shops and services on the busy high street.

The new takeaway is set to open between 8am and 11pm daily.

The takeaway is set to open on Town Street Pic: Google

On Sundays and Bank holidays, applicant Mr Amjad Ali said the takeaway would close at an earlier time of 9pm.

Customer parking will be available at the front of the takeaway with a two hour limit.

The former barber shop premises is currently vacant.

A planning officer report stated: "To conclude, the proposal is considered to comply with the provisions of the newly introduced SPD as well as relevant Core Strategy and saved UDPR policy, and is therefore recommended for approval under delegated powers (subject to conditions to cover opening hours, maintenance of the extraction system and painting of the visible flue pipe) on this basis."