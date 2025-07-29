New security specialist Westgate CCTV opens in Dewsbury

A new local business has officially launched in Dewsbury, promising to raise the bar for CCTV installation and surveillance services in the area.

Westgate CCTV, founded by local CCTV entrepreneur Muhammad Shahban, opened its doors earlier this month and owner Shahban says business is already booming.

Based in Unit 4, Hoyle Head Mills in Earlsheaton, the company offers full CCTV installation, monitoring system integration, and site security audits.

Muhammad Shahban shared his enthusiasm: “I’m thrilled to launch Westgate CCTV right here in Dewsbury — this area deserves first‑class security solutions. We’ve already had enquiries and installations booked in within the first few weeks.

“The team — small but focused — has already completed multiple installs in residential and commercial settings. It’s clear there's a strong local demand, and we’re rising to meet it.”

Despite being a newly formed enterprise, Westgate CCTV benefits from Shahban’s considerable experience in CCTV engineering. He emphasised the company's commitment to community protection:

“Our mission is not just to install cameras, but to deliver peace of mind. Whether it's a home or a business, we ensure customers feel safe with reliable, up‑to‑date installations.”

Although currently operating with a lean team, demand is surging.

“It’s intense. We're very busy already and expanding as fast as we can without compromising quality,” Shahban revealed.

The company has quietly begun work across Dewsbury and surrounding towns, completing early jobs for both domestic and commercial clients. Shahban noted the early success:

“We’re gaining trust quickly. Our early clients have been impressed with how efficiently projects have been handled – from survey through to final handover.”

In line with local operating trends, Westgate CCTV aims to deliver tailored solutions fitting various budgets—ranging from basic camera systems to advanced multi‑site surveillance setups.