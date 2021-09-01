The store in the Stile Hill Retail Park in Colton is set to reopen at 10am on Wednesday September 15 with a huge voucher giveaway.

Poundstretcher is also donating £200 worth of vouchers to Leeds South and East Foodbank.

The opening will be marked with an "action-packed fun day" with an entertainer, music and game shows.

Poundstretcher Colton

Poundstretcher’s entertainer, Ian Gee, said: “We'll be having a fantastic family fun filled day, so come on down for your chance to be the star of the show and take away some great prizes!”

New members of staff from the local area - both part and full time - are being recruited to become part of the Poundstretcher team.

The Property and Legal Director, Gerry Loughran, commented: “We are pleased to be opening a brand new store to the people of Colton with lots of fantastic branded products, all at bargain prices, and look forward to opening another 50 stores over the coming months, creating over 1,000 jobs.

“The team is working hard to deliver an outstanding shopping experience, great service, and an enjoyable shopping environment for all our new customers.

"We are expecting massive queues for our opening day, so come early to catch the bargains!”

This newly refurbished store has also been modelled to enhance the shopping experience for all Poundstretcher customers, the company said.