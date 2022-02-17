New state of the art gyms have been unveiled at two popular Active Leeds leisure centres as part of Leeds City Council’s ambition to get more people moving.

Significant investment has been made into new equipment and wider refurbishments at Pudsey and Garforth leisure centres, with just under a million pounds being invested across the two sites to enhance the facilities, including the creation of new virtual spin studios.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New £230,000 upgrade to Pudsey Leisure Centre gym unveiled

The refurbished gyms feature new equipment including dedicated free weights areas, new cardio and resistance equipment as well as the latest technology to help people at all stages of their wellness journey.

Along with new equipment, the refurbishments have created a brand new experience for leisure centre users with money invested in new lighting, flooring and decoration, creating a much brighter and open space.

In Pudsey, improvements include new flooring and lighting, decorations and branding being installed and a £149,000 investment in the latest free weights and resistance equipment.

Councillor Salma Arif, executive member for public health and active lifestyles, said: “I’m delighted that Active Leeds has been able to open these two new gyms in Pudsey and Garforth. This significant investment demonstrates Leeds City Council’s commitment to helping the people of Leeds live healthy and active lives.

New £230,000 upgrade to Pudsey Leisure Centre gym unveiled

“As we’ve seen over the past 2 years, physical activity has been a key point of interest for residents and good health is vitally important to reduce the effects of COVID-19, so hopefully residents can now build on this and continue to exercise in the new gyms.”

To arrange a tour of the new gyms or to find out more about memberships, click here.Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.

New £230,000 upgrade to Pudsey Leisure Centre gym unveiled