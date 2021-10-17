New parenting support space The Circle to open in Farsley as new base for The West Yorkshire Sling Library

Nicola Lawson, 37, is set to open The Circle Farsley on October 23 as a new base for her popular baby carrier hire service - The West Yorkshire Sling Library.

Mum-of-two Nicola set up the service more than ten years ago.

The West Yorkshire Sling Library is a baby carrier hire and support service.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicola Lawson, 37, is set to open The Circle Farsley as a new base for her popular baby carrier hire service - The West Yorkshire Sling Library. PIC: Nicola Lawson

Parents can hire the carriers for a "low cost" with support and fitting advice provided.

The service will also be joined in the shop - set to open on Farfield Avenue - by baby and toddler products on sale to "make parents' lives easier".

Nicola explained: "Our aim has always been to help families use carriers safely and comfortably, which enables them to have their hands free, get out and about, and get off the beaten track.

"Baby carriers help with bonding, baby feeding, family and self care.

"Our service is impartial, we don’t sell carriers, but offer a low cost hire service to allow families to try carriers out with support and fitting advice.

"It’s been a hugely popular and vital service but always been a mobile one, moving around using different spaces."

Now The Circle Farsley will host The West Yorkshire Sling Library as a permanent base, as well as opening up our support space to other parenting groups, classes and support services.

Nicola added: "The shop will sell baby and toddler products that make parents’ lives easier, as well as sustainable toys, new baby gifts and eco parenting products.

"We are focusing on local suppliers and small businesses, and stocking brands from local crafters and makers."

The Circle Farsley is set to open this month.