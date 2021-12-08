Plans submitted by Dewsbury-based food company Rubik’s Grey would involve a change of use for the disused site at Five Lane Ends.

The new ice cream café would open from 12am to 10pm each day if plans are approved.

The car park area would remain the same - with an entrance and exit at each end of the site.

The proposed new site cc Google

The application was validated on November 22, 2021 and will now be decided on by the council.

Anyone with comments about the proposal can submit them until December 30.

A target date of January 17 has been set by the council to decide on the application.