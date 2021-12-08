New ice cream café could be heading to Leeds as plans to be discussed by council
A new ice cream café could be opened in Leeds after a planning application to transform a car sales site was submitted.
Plans submitted by Dewsbury-based food company Rubik’s Grey would involve a change of use for the disused site at Five Lane Ends.
The new ice cream café would open from 12am to 10pm each day if plans are approved.
The car park area would remain the same - with an entrance and exit at each end of the site.
The application was validated on November 22, 2021 and will now be decided on by the council.
Anyone with comments about the proposal can submit them until December 30.
A target date of January 17 has been set by the council to decide on the application.
