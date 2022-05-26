New German-designed kitchen retailer set to open in Leeds this summer

Kitchen retailer Kutchenhaus will offer bespoke kitchens from their new base on May 28 at 10am.

The showroom on Roundhay Road near the restaurants in Oakwood welcomes residents from Leeds, Wakefield and surrounding areas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kitchen retailer Kutchenhaus will offer bespoke kitchens from their new base on May 28 at 10am.

There will be a launch event on June 11 which will provide local customers with special offers on the high-quality displays available and refreshments.

The business is co-owned by Hauey Nguyen and Joseph Murgatroyd, who have over 20 years’ combined industry experience.

Hauey has worked as a designer for a variety of kitchen manufacturers, including at Nobilia and the flagship Kutchenhaus showroom in York, whilst Joseph has spent the last decade in the kitchen industry, most recently running the kitchen operation for Inter Ceramica.

The pair met when both worked at Wren kitchens.

Kitchen retailer Kutchenhaus will offer bespoke kitchens from their new base on May 28 at 10am.

The showroom boasts 1,200 square feet of retail space, four full kitchen displays, as well as other room solutions including home offices, a bathroom and two office displays.

Initially, Leeds will be a team of two covering customer services and kitchen design, with plans in place to employ further local personnel in due course according to a spokesperson for the retailer.

The showroom will also work alongside trusted experts at five local businesses for its installations.

Kutchenhaus is a franchise business and recently celebrated reaching a milestone of 50 showrooms in the UK.

It is owned by Nobilia, Europe’s largest kitchen manufacturer.

Hauey Nguyen, co-owner of Kutchenhaus in Leeds, commented on the opening: “We are incredibly excited to be opening our first kitchen showroom in Leeds.

"The team have worked hard to transform the space to look fantastic and we can’t wait to welcome customers in to see our range of displays.

“Both of us are from the local area, and the showroom is located in a desirable spot where community spirit is strong so we know there will be great support. Our bespoke offering is perfect for anyone updating their home and the high-quality service provided will help us thrive in the region.”

Sean Ford, national head of sales and operations for Kutchenhaus, said: “In the midst of an ambitious growth path, we’re proud of the progress Kutchenhaus is making and it is wonderful to see the ambition of Hauey and Joseph shine through as they open their first showroom in Leeds, offering local customers the opportunity to plan and design their dream kitchen. We look forward to seeing their success in the future.”