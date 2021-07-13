A new co-working space has been launched in Leeds city centre.

Spacemade, in the Park House building, is set to open on Thursday, July 15.

The 4,000 sq ft space has been completely transformed into a modern coworking hub for businesses, entrepreneurs and remote workers looking for flexibility.

It overlooks the Park Square, and is five minutes away from Leeds Station.

It comes after the pandemic changed they way we work.

With ample workspace available, it'll also offer a variety of services such as zoom rooms, collaborative working areas and breakout spaces.

Co-founder of Spacemade, Jonny Rosenblat, said: "In the last year, it’s become abundantly clear that people’s working patterns have evolved.

"Flexibility is paramount and our spaces are designed to help companies and their employees with their new hybrid working schedules.

"This collaborative and innovative space is designed for people who want a flexible working option in the heart of town."

He added: "We’ve combined modern technology and design with the stylish history of this location.

"As well as providing both hot desk and fixed desks for individuals or small teams, there are also meeting rooms for larger groups who want to collaborate.