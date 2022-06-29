New cafe or restaurant could open in Kirkstall if plans are given green light

Plans for the new space at Abu Bakr have been recently rejected by planners.

However, owners have now submitted new plans asking to change the use of part of the building to a retail supermarket with café.

Abu Bakr opened last year and offers wholesale halal products alongside a range of other goods.

Opening hours for the new café have been listed as 'unknown' within the report.

Abu Bakr's site was formerly HSS Hire.

New windows to the front and side elevations with air conditioning units and a temporary storage container would all be installed if plans are approved.