New cafe or restaurant could open in Kirkstall if plans are given green light

A new restaurant or café could open on Kirkstall Road if plans submitted are given the green light.

By Daniel Sheridan
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 4:45 am

Plans for the new space at Abu Bakr have been recently rejected by planners.

However, owners have now submitted new plans asking to change the use of part of the building to a retail supermarket with café.

Abu Bakr opened last year and offers wholesale halal products alongside a range of other goods.

Opening hours for the new café have been listed as 'unknown' within the report.

Abu Bakr's site was formerly HSS Hire.

New windows to the front and side elevations with air conditioning units and a temporary storage container would all be installed if plans are approved.

Comments can be submitted until July 13 with an internal target date of August 15 for decision by the council.

Kirkstall Road