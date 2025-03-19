Neurodiversity Awareness Week 2025: Experts discuss importance of workplace inclusion

It’s estimated that around one in seven people in the UK are neurodivergent[1], and yet, neurodiversity remains a topic that is still widely misunderstood, particularly in the workplace.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From March 17- 23, the UK celebrates Neurodiversity Week, a time dedicated to raising awareness, promoting inclusion, and challenging misconceptions around conditions such as autism, ADHD, dyslexia and more. These conditions, though often misunderstood, offer unique strengths and perspectives, especially in a business environment.

Despite the many benefits that neurodivergent individuals bring, recent research shows that 51% of neurodiverse individuals feel they can’t or shouldn’t disclose their neurodiversity in the workplace due to stigma. Additionally, half of these individuals have been discriminated against when looking for a job, with one in five being laughed at, and one in six having had job offers rescinded because of neurodiversity [2].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In recognition of Neurodiversity Awareness Week, leading mentoring platform PushFar, has partnered with two neurodiversity experts to highlight the importance and advantages of a diverse and inclusive workforce, offering valuable tips on how to support neurodiversity in the workplace.

Neurodiversity Awareness Week

Yasmine Alani, Director of Transformation at Mediazoo says “Inclusion needs to be seen as a business imperative rather than a nice to have. Unfortunately, in today’s landscape, employers are still treating neurodiversity as an afterthought and inclusion can’t remain a box-ticking exercise – we need to be making real, structural changes that allow neurodivergent employees to thrive.”

Paul Sesay, CEO of Inclusive Companies adds: “Employers don’t need to be experts in neurodiversity to create an inclusive company, but they do need to be open to ideas and listen to what people need to feel valued and included. Don’t wait to be asked – be proactive and invite ideas from neurodivergent colleagues on what would help them thrive at work. You may be surprised how just a few simple adjustments will make the world of difference to them.”

Many neurodivergent individuals face bias in their day to day lives, often as a result of misconceptions and a lack of understanding. “Neurodiverse individuals are mistakenly perceived as stupid or lazy but nothing could be further from the truth” says Paul. “They are often highly intelligent and bring both physical and mental energy and agility to tasks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Employers may worry that neurodivergent people will challenge the system and be difficult at work. They may think and behave differently but provided the right support and environment are in place, they will thrive in their role and be a true asset to an organisation.”

What can employers do to support and empower their neurodiverse employees and help them reach their full potential?

There are many workplace adjustments and accommodations that employers can make to help neurodivergent individuals starting with “providing quiet and calming breakout spaces within the office” says Paul; “As it enables employees who are sensitive to common office stimuli such as noise, bright light, multiple conversations and background music.”

“Embrace visual aids! Far from going ‘backwards’, by ditching high-tech tools, using wall charts, whiteboards, video projection and practical props to explain concepts, can help both neurodivergent and neurotypical colleagues explain processes and engage directly with each other.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Introducing flexible hours is another implementation that employers can consider as it allows employees to “match their natural energy peaks and troughs”, says Paul. “Remote working can also help - but make sure employees don’t ‘hide’ away from the office as this can hinder their integration.”

Mentoring can also be a game changer for neurodivergent employees “but it needs to be done right” says Yasmine. “Neurodivergent employees benefit from mentors who actually understand their experiences, who can offer guidance that’s relevant to them, and who create spaces where they don’t feel the need to mask or fit in. I would encourage all businesses to bring in external mentors if they don’t have the resource internally.”

At PushFar, it’s recognised that introducing mentoring programs can be a great way to support neurodivergent individuals within the workplace, as it gives support where management might otherwise struggle. Having a mentor can give employees the chance to explore potential issues and challenges being faced and can provide a great sense of confidence, support and motivation to neurodivergent employees, who may otherwise feel lost or alone in facing their challenges.

For more information on how to integrate mentoring programs and other supportive measures into your workplace, visit the website.