“Negativity is brainwashing our kids!” - Yorkshire dad launches new app to fight back

A Yorkshire dad has launched a heartfelt mission to help his daughter — and a whole generation of children — feel positive about their future, despite what he calls “an overwhelming tide of negativity.”

“As parents, we all want our kids to grow up with positive beliefs,” says Jason Lloyd, based in Sherburn-in-Elmet. “But we’re constantly bombarded by negativity in the news and on social media—from climate change to job insecurity to the rising cost of living. I wanted to create something that pushes back against all that and shows children what’s truly possible.”

The breaking point came when Jason overheard a stranger in a coffee shop saying they “wouldn’t want to raise kids in today’s world.”

“That hit me hard,” says the 37-year-old dad. “Someone had to do something. We need to stop this cycle of fear and doubt. Our kids are growing up believing everything is too hard, too scary, or too out of reach. I don’t want my daughter living in fear. I believe she deserves to feel hopeful about her future. I want her to believe she can do anything.”

In a bid to tackle the issue, Lloyd, father of one, has created ImagiDays — a new mobile app designed to help parents teach their children about inspirational role models from both history and modern life — from scientists and innovators to athletes and artists. Each themed day includes fun, age-appropriate games and activities to bring that role model’s story to life.

“The idea is simple,” says Lloyd. “You pick a role model in the app, plan a themed day in seconds, and enjoy meaningful play and learning time with your child. We want to make it easy for parents to inspire confidence and curiosity.”

Available now on Google Play and the App Store, ImagiDays is designed for parents of young children and supports themes such as resilience, kindness, creativity, and perseverance.

“Our kids need to see what’s possible — not just hear about what’s going wrong in the world,” Lloyd adds. “By showing them great role models early on, we can help our kids think positively about the future. Without this, they might miss out on building confidence, strength and the hope they need to face challenges and do well in life.”