At least one member of staff is isolating from the Pudsey branch, which is currently closed.

The bank will reopen on Monday February 21, it was confirmed.

Natwest Pudsey closed for rest of week due to Covid case

A spokesperson for Natwest told the YEP: "The health and safety of our colleagues and customers is paramount and due to staff isolating our Pudsey branch is closed this week and will re-open on Monday.

"In that time we continue to offer customers a range of alternative ways to bank including at the local post office, through our online and mobile app."

Customers have been encouraged to use the 'branch locator', online and mobile apps or a local post office by Natwest.