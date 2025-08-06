Staff at the National Coal Mining Museum in Wakefield are to strike for four weeks in a row over pay.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

40 years on from the miners’ strike that preceded the closure of dozens of pits across the UK, UNISON has confirmed that 42 staff members are due to walk out from Wednesday, August 20, to Sunday, September 14.

UNISON has warned of further action if the museum doesn’t agree to what it calls a “previous pay promise” that was made for staff to receive a salary rise of either 5 per cent or £1, depending on whichever was higher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The National Coal Mining Museum for England at Caphouse Colliery in Overton, Wakefield. | National World

UNISON Yorkshire and Humberside regional organiser Rianne Hooley said: “The National Coal Mining Museum is a site of huge cultural significance but wouldn’t exist without the hard work of its staff.

“They deserve to be treated with respect. Putting a pay offer on the table then taking it away is completely unacceptable.”

A spokesperson for the museum has said that it is “deeply saddened” by the decision and believes that it’s current offer is “fair”, adding that “at no point was an enhanced offer agreed”.

UNISON claims that the pay package was agreed in early June, but pulled 11 days later after trustees “refused to endorse it”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UNISON members at the museum balloted for strike action last month, with 74% backing walkouts.

The majority of those who voted in favour of strike action at the National Cole Mining Museum in Wakefield were mine guides, who take visitors on underground tours. | Charlotte Graham

Ms Hooley said: “Nobody wants to take strike action, but nobody wants to be messed about either.

“There’s still time for the museum to stop any disruption. Managers simply need to honour the pay rise offered to workers in June.

“Staff are prepared to take sustained strike action to secure the fair pay rise they were promised.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the National Coal Mining Museum for England said: “We highly value the work of our museum team, including our dedicated museum guides and are deeply saddened at the decision to commence industrial action.

“Despite challenging economic times our staff have been offered a 5% pay rise this year. This is higher than inflation and is significantly higher than the pay award agreed by UNISON for the public sector at 3.2%. Looking at last year’s pay rise as well, this makes a cumulative increase of 14% over two years.”

They added: “As a charity our trustees feel this current offer is fair and the counter claim by UNISON, which equates to over 8% for many, as simply unaffordable. It would jeopardise people’s jobs across the organisation and threaten the long-term sustainability of the museum. At no point was an enhanced offer agreed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said that those who voted in favour of strike action “is largely made up of the museum guides who deliver our underground tours”, adding: “It is our intention to keep an open dialogue with UNISON, with the sincere hope, that this offer along with the many additional benefits included will be accepted to benefit our staff as a whole.

“It is extremely disappointing that this strike action appears to be planned for four weeks, coinciding with the last two weeks of the summer holidays and into September. This will impact the experiences of so many children, families, and schools to whom the museum means so much.”

Underground tours will not be offered during proposed strike action but the rest of the museum will be available. For more information visit the museum’s website.