A Leeds trainer has been awarded for his outstanding work within a large care organisation.

Scott Amos from Leeds is Group Leadership and Management Development Training Lead for CareTech was nominated in the category of Educator/ Trainer of the Year at the firm’s eighth annual Care Awards.

Speaking at the awards, Scott, who was nominated and chosen by colleagues, stated: “I’m delighted to have received the award as affirmation of the success of the training delivered by the leadership academy.

"It’s two years since we launched the Management Development Programme, in that time we have supported over 600 leaders.

"I would like to thank all the delegates, leaders and the business for embracing the team and supporting the work we do.

"This is a team effort so Ian Younger and Gina Slater deserve huge thanks and credit for ensuring the success of the team.”

The national award is designed to recognise a trainer who champions development and is passionate about enabling learners to reach their full potential.

Colleagues commented in their nomination: “As the head of CareTech’s Leadership and Management Academy, Scott has demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment to the development of the company’s culture and values.”

They added: “The impact that Scott and his team have made in supporting our leadership and management academy has been outstanding.”

Scott’s achievements in his first year of tenure are being highlighted by CareTech as a testament to his hard work, dedication, and expertise in the field of group leadership and management development.

This prestigious national awards ceremony was attended by over 350 individuals with awards being handed out in 14 categories.

CareTech, which employs more than 11,000 staff, is a leading provider of specialist health, education and social care services, supporting around 5,000 adults and children with complex needs.

