A Leeds casino has undergone significant refurbishment.

Napoleons Casino, in Bingley Street, is holding a relaunch party on Sunday, July 21 for the general public.

The project, which began in March 2024, was launched to revamp the current offering and to invite new and younger customers into the casino.

Award-winning architects Chapman Taylor, which are also responsible for the new Manchester and Bradford casinos, have transformed the venue.

Napoleons Casino and Restaurant Leeds

The business said Leeds customers can expect a “glamourous, contemporary ambience that elegantly contrasts with the venue’s urban surroundings”.

Customers can also expect new booth-style seating around the restaurant and bar as well as a broader food menu which includes bi-monthly changing dinner menus, tapas-style small plates, burgers, steaks, and classic favourites.

Andy Moran, general manager, said: “The innovation of Napoleons Leeds has been a long time coming having first opened our doors back in 1986, and after seeing the success of our Manchester and Bradford branches, we can’t wait for the Leeds restyle.

“We’d like to thank our wonderful customers in advance for their patience during the project and hope they love the new look as much as we do.”