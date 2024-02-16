Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work is set to start on a major refurbishment of Napoleons Casino and Restaurant in Leeds next month and is expected to be completed by July.

The owners say the casino on Bingley Street will be open as usual during the renovations which they claim will "craft a glamourous, contemporary ambience that elegantly contrasts with the venue’s urban surroundings."

The new-look casino.

Andy Moran, general manager, said, “The innovation of Napoleons Leeds has been a long time coming having first opened our doors back in 1986, and after seeing the success of our

Manchester and Bradford branches, we can’t wait for the Leeds restyle. We’d like to thank our wonderful customers in advance for their patience during the project and hope they love the new look as much as we do.”

Inside the new-look casino and restaurant.

Aside from its state-of-the-art casino experience, Napoleons is much-loved among locals and visitors for its delicious dining; which includes exquisite, bi-monthly changing dinner menus, tapas-style small plates, mouthwatering burgers, sizzling steaks, and classic favourites.

Leeds is one of five casinos across the north of England. Others include Sheffield and Bradford. They each offer games such as roulette, blackjack, three card poker, and