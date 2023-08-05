Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Nan's Thai Cafe Leeds: 'Extremely popular' venue with 4.5-star TripAdvisor rating up for sale

A hugely popular Thai and Malaysian cafe in Hyde Park has been put up for sale.
By James Connolly
Published 5th Aug 2023, 16:30 BST- 1 min read

Nan’s Thai Cafe, in Hyde Park Road, is on the market for £24,995 with agency Hilton Smythe. It first opened in 2017 and has built up an impressive reputation with regular clients. It was listed for sale after the current owners decided to relocate.

The listing said: “As seen by the many fantastic online reviews, the business is extremely popular within the local community.”

The cafe’s aim has been to make its customers feel as though they are eating at the food stalls of Thailand, with favourite dishes including Pad Thai, Thai Green Curry and Nasi Goreng. It offers both eat in and takeaway.

Nan’s Thai Cafe, in Hyde Park Road, Leeds, is on the market for £24,995 with agency Hilton Smythe. Photo: Google.Nan’s Thai Cafe, in Hyde Park Road, Leeds, is on the market for £24,995 with agency Hilton Smythe. Photo: Google.
Some of its key selling points, according to the listing, are that it sits in an area with high footfall, there is free customer parking, and the opportunity for growth.

It suggested that some of the areas in which it has scope to improve include adding alcohol to the menu, extending opening hours and linking with delivery companies like Just Eat and Deliveroo.

The agency was advised that the business generated a turnover in the region of £77,000 based on last year’s accounts.

