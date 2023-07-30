Business advertisers Hilton Smythe has put a well-established and highly rated Thai and Malaysian cafe in a busy Leeds student area for sale.

Nan’s Thai Café, on 225 Hyde Park Road, was first established in 2017, and has since built up an excellent reputation with a 4.4 out of 5 star rating on Google and regular customers.

The business, according to the advertising agency, is extremely popular within the local community, and the opportunity has now come to the open market due to the current owners desire to relocate.

Nan’s Thai Café offers authentic homemade cooking, and all Thai dishes are carefully prepared in the kitchen using local ingredients.

The aim, according to the business, is to create a feeling of eating at the food stalls in Thailand.

In the business listing, the agents said: “Nan's Thai Cafe is a Thai and Malaysian cuisine cafe that offers authentic homemade cooking. All homemade Thai dishes are carefully prepared in the kitchen using local fresh ingredients, which is both affordable and delicious.

“The aim is to create a feeling of eating at the food stalls in Thailand. The business offers customers the opportunity to eat in or takeaway and are known for favourites like Pad Thai, Thai Green Curry and Nasi Goreng.

“The cafe also has a lunchtime special set menu."

According to the ad, the business has an annual turnover of £77,129 per 2022 accounts, with net profits available on request.