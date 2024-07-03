NAIL X Chapel Allerton: 'First luxury nail bar' opens in Leeds with plans for expansion
and live on Freeview channel 276
NAIL X opened in Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton today (July 3), offering every service from acrylic and gel nails as well as pedicures.
Its owner Kien Huang has more than seven years experience in the field, first picking up part-time shifts as a student before eventually leaving university to work full-time.
But the property hunt to open the “first luxury nail bar in Leeds” began last year with keys to the venue secured only a month ago.
Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Kien said: “I have never felt people are getting what they deserve at nail bars. Obviously you can still come out with nice nails, but you don't really get that pampered feeling when you go to a normal nail bar.
“For that reason, I want to open my own nail bar and provide all the customers that pampered feeling, that relaxed feeling.”
The 25-year-old said the new nail bar is designed to bring a “completely new experience” to Leeds.
Keep your finger on the pulse of the city with the Yorkshire Evening Post’s daily newsletter, covering breaking news stories and all of the biggest headlines from Leeds.
Kien added: “I’m nervous but I’m mostly excited. I believe that we have been preparing enough so that we can do great for the launch.
“We want to be the game changer industry wants to be. In London, there are lots of luxury nail bars, but in Leeds, you don't really have any.
“So with NAIL X, we aim to be the first luxury nail bar in Leeds, in Chapel Allerton, and we want to expand it across the UK. So, this will be the first one, hopefully not the last one.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.