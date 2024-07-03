Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new “luxury” nail bar has opened in Leeds.

NAIL X opened in Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton today (July 3), offering every service from acrylic and gel nails as well as pedicures.

Its owner Kien Huang has more than seven years experience in the field, first picking up part-time shifts as a student before eventually leaving university to work full-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NAIL X, a luxury nail bar, has opened in Chapel Allerton, Leeds, today (July 3). Photo: NAIL X | NAIL X

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the property hunt to open the “first luxury nail bar in Leeds” began last year with keys to the venue secured only a month ago.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Kien said: “I have never felt people are getting what they deserve at nail bars. Obviously you can still come out with nice nails, but you don't really get that pampered feeling when you go to a normal nail bar.

“For that reason, I want to open my own nail bar and provide all the customers that pampered feeling, that relaxed feeling.”

Kien Hoang, owner of NAIL X on Harrogate Road, Chapel Allerton. Photo: Tony Johnson | Tony Johnson

The 25-year-old said the new nail bar is designed to bring a “completely new experience” to Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kien added: “I’m nervous but I’m mostly excited. I believe that we have been preparing enough so that we can do great for the launch.

“We want to be the game changer industry wants to be. In London, there are lots of luxury nail bars, but in Leeds, you don't really have any.