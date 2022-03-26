My Cookie Dough to launch flagship store in Leeds with new menu and café concept

The new location comes following the success of the brand's kiosk in Trinity Leeds.

The cafe will be serving freshly baked, warm, gooey Cookie Dough in over 10 flavours, decorated with the melted Belgium chocolate, fresh Jersey dairy soft-serve ice cream and toppings including Kinder, Lotus Biscoff, Nutella, Oreo, and more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

My Cookie Dough is set to open their first café flagship store on Albion Place in Leeds amid huge excitement from fans of the concept.

My Cookie Dough will have a capacity to seat 16, an inhouse barista serving their bespoke blend speciality coffee and innovative drinks such as their brand new Biscoff Hot Chocolate.

Angie Gewargis, Co-Founder, said: “We’re so excited to launch our very own My Cookie Dough Cafe in city centre Leeds - revealing a whole new Cafe concept & menu. It’s a huge moment for us but one that our fans in Leeds have been demanding so we hope to see old friends and new.

“Our customers love watching us create crazy, unique cookie dough dessert combinations on social media and we wanted to allow them to get creative and be able to design and eat their dream My Cookie Dough flavours”.

The new cafe menu will allow customers to select their flavour of dough, sauces, and toppings.

To celebrate the launch of their first My Cookie Dough Cafe the first 100 lucky customers will be getting their Cookie Dough fix "for free".

Doors will open at 1pm on April 2 and freebies will be on a first-come, first-served basis, My Cookie Dough said.

The brand was founded in 2014.

It now has ten stores across the UK and an additional seven worldwide in Qatar, Jordan, Bahrain, Oman, Malaysia and the Czech Republic.