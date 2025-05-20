Multimillion £ turnover print marketing and fulfilment company Flow Group unveils rebranding following acquisitions

Yorkshire-based multi-million-pound turnover print marketing and fulfilment firm, Flow Group, has announced its rebrand, which signals a new strategic marketing and visual trajectory for the company, following a string of recent acquisitions and expansions.

Partnering with Leeds based strategic marketing experts, Fantastic Media, to deliver the rebrand, Flow Group has invested in a new website, full brand overhaul, signage for its 16,000 sq. ft Brighouse facility, and a refreshed marketing strategy courtesy of Fantastic.

Formerly ‘The Flow Group’ the initial partnership sought to create a tactical marketing strategy, to assist Flow with their customer appeal and retention. However, a complete overhaul in operational structure and presentation to the public was required before this could be possible. This formed the basis of the rebranding approach.

The rebrand has positioned Flow Group as the hero brand and brought a cohesive visual and structural approach among the group’s brands, including Mr Flyer and Modern Bookbinders. It has also reduced the number of outwards facing branded services, to increase their brand awareness and recognition.

Flow Group's senior management team, pictured outside their facility in Brighouse, West Yorkshire. Pictured from left to right: Back row: Dan Hough, head of technology; Stephen W-Jones, production manager; Buddy Cox, head of production; Richard Standing, managing director. Front row: Rita Kybaite, head of compliance; Helen Standing, head of finance and HR; Mick Taylor, head of warehousing; Jacob Hazeldine, head of sales.

Flow Group’s revamped website is designed for improved user experience, allowing clients and industry professionals to easily navigate and understand the Group’s comprehensive service offerings and learn more about the company's end-to-end capabilities from its Brighouse site.

The rebrand has retained Flow Group’s production capabilities, with a retained vision of sustainability (through its Greener Mail initiative) and print and fulfilment strategies, under a cohesive and comprehensive suite of promotional activities. Flow Group has also retained its trademarked ‘Flow’ with a revised messaging to draw upon the constant operations of Flow Group and its customers.

Richard Standing, co-founder and managing director of Flow Group, said: “The rebrand has been a long time in the making, but we have enjoyed working with Fantastic, who have offered insight and perspective, translating our brand structure into exactly what we need.

“We're excited to go forward with a more cohesive brand identity, and our strategy reflects this. Our customers will benefit from Flow's new look and simplified structure whilst maintaining the same drive for sustainability and strategic solutions that maximise their print marketing and fulfilment campaigns.”

Gary Pattison, Director of Strategy & Insight at Fantastic Media, said: “When Flow Group approached us to help with their marketing, we quickly realised that we needed to take a step back and look at how the organisations brands were structured and how they should be positioned in the market. The team at Flow completely embraced this approach and it’s further proof that this working methodology works far better than fixating too quickly on activation without solid foundations.”

To explore the new website and discover Flow Group’s capabilities, visit www.theflowgroup.co.uk.