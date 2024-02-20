Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Delighted Ian Smith, who runs Mr Whippy Leeds, collected the Zygmunt Nurkowski and Sons Cup for his soft serve ice cream at this year's Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show.

The 55-year-old remembers being a three-year-old boy spending days out in Mister Softee vans in Leeds with his father Ian Smith Sr, who was an ice cream man in Leeds from the early 1960s.

Ian Smith Jr, of Cross Gates, saved up enough money to rent his own van when he was aged 18 before taking over the family business, which now has a fleet of seven ice cream vans.

Ian Smith, who runs Mr Whippy Leeds, has scooped a national ice cream award (Photo by Tony Johnson/National World)

The prize was awarded during the Ice Cream and Artisan Food Show ceremony, hosted by the Ice Cream Alliance at the Yorkshire Event Centre, Harrogate, from February 7-9.

Ian said he was honoured that Mr Whippy Leeds - known for its distinctive pink and white livery – was recognised by his peers.

He said: "We have won or come close to winning awards for the past 10 years so we feel as if we are certainly doing something right and this has been demonstrated by winning this particular award.

"I was mobiler of the year winner in 2020 and came third in 2018 those were great honours, too.

"My dad started in ice cream in 1962 and I started as soon as I passed my driving test and we have come a long way since then.

Ian with the the Zygmunt Nurkowski & Sons Cup (Photo by the Ice Cream Alliance)

"Winning this accolade is great news for us as it shows we continue to achieve high standards within the industry and for us that is hugely positive and provides all the motivation we need to continue to strive for more success. It’s also a vindication of what we do. It’s brilliant!”

Mr Whippy Leeds has moved to Euro 6 ultra-low emission Mercedes vehicles in order to battle pollution and be able to operate both outside or indoors.

Ice Cream Alliance president Katy Alston, founder of Pinks Vintage Ice Cream in Bognor Regis, West Sussex, said Ian's award was well deserved.

She added: "It is testament to their skill and dedication that they should all be honoured in this way and they are to be heartily congratulated.

"The competition was really tough so to actually come out on top deserves praise and respect.

