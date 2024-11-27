MPCC launches bespoke hose-making facility

Leeds-based marine compressor and pump spares manufacturer MPCC has this month opened an in-house hose making facility at their UK distribution centre to support their core business in the Marine, Industrial and Offshore Oil & Gas sectors.

Offering hoses suitable for hydraulic systems, oil and water transport, chemical handling, exhaust systems and sanitation, the new workshop is able to certify hoses to meet DNV, MED, RINA, Lloyds and Bureau Veritas standards.

In this second round of expansion following the opening of offices and warehousing in the UAE earlier this year, MPCC aims to vastly reduce delivery times on their most commonly supplied hoses and accessories, including;

· Industrial Rubber, PVC hose & assemblies

On-site engineering

· Polyurethane & PVC flexible ducting

· Stainless steel flexible hose assemblies

· PTFE braided hose assemblies

· Composite / tanker hose assemblies

· Food quality hose assemblies

This new facility also sees a large increase in stockholding of hydraulic and industrial fittings, adapters and couplings, adding to the already impressive selection of 150,000 pump, compressor and sewage system spares already available from their Leeds distribution centre.

Thomas Bray, Managing Director of the MPCC Group said of the new opening “this new facility is a huge win for our customers, allowing us to respond to emergency breakdowns faster than ever before. We can now dispatch replacement hoses the same day we receive the order, helping our customers to be back up and operational as quickly as possible”.

In recent years, MPCC have seen record growth and industry recognition, winning ‘pump and compressor parts supplier of the year’ at the SME News UK Enterprise Awards and ‘Family Business of the Year’ at the West Yorkshire Business Awards. This follows several years of rapid growth since becoming an essential supplier to the healthcare industry in 2020, thanks to their large stockholding of essential maintenance spares.

To find out if MPCC can help you save money on your compressor and pump servicing and spares, email [email protected]