MP visits North Yorks park preparing for record summer season

North Yorkshire MP Kevin Hollinrake took time out this month to take the temperature of the region's tourism industry on a top-rated holiday park in his constituency.

The member for Thirsk and Malton was at York House Holiday Park in the village of Balk where he met with director Phil Brierley as summer's holiday season got underway.

Demand this year, Mr Hollinrake heard, was stronger than ever – and many local businesses, and the jobs they sustain, are likely to benefit as a result.

York House Holiday Park, Mr Brierley told the MP, was founded by his family almost 60 years ago – and is now one of five multi-award winning parks in his group.

MP Kevin Hollinrake (left) hears from park director Phil Brierley about hopes for the summer season

On a tour of the 23-acre landscaped grounds, Mr Hollinrake viewed some of the luxury holiday lodges and caravans available to rent and own on the five-star park.

Continually raising the quality bar, said Mr Brierley, has helped mark out North Yorkshire as a top-end visitor destination for families and couples from across the UK and overseas.

The MP also viewed the adjacent Monk Park Farm visitor attraction which York House Leisure rescued from likely closure when it was put up for sale four years ago.

Last year, said Mr Brierley, the 84-acre family attraction – which includes farm-themed fun activities – drew over 73,000 visitors, and is likely to beat that figure in 2025.

Mr Hollinrake, who is Shadow Minister for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, heard too about the park home living opportunities provided by York House in the county.

The group's residential parks enable those in or near retirement to buy a modern park home in beautiful surroundings and enjoy a nest egg created by equity from their previous property.

The semi-sheltered environments and friendly, mutually supportive communities, explained Mr Brierley, help people maintain their independence into later life.

However, he said, residential parks are reliant on the 10% commission received on the sale of park homes to support the upkeep of the park and to make continual improvements.

Moves to abolish this income stream, he told the MP, would result in rises in the initial purchase price of park homes and the annual pitch fees paid by residents.

"We were delighted that Kevin Hollinrake was able to spend time at York House to see how we are preparing for the summer season, and to hear our future plans," said Mr Brierley.

"Mr Hollinrake clearly understands the important role played by parks such as ours in supporting other local business, the regional economy, and employment in rural and coastal areas.

"His visit was also an opportunity to outline some the challenges we face, including inheritance tax changes and the threat of tourism taxes being imposed on visitors.

"It was very encouraging to learn that our MP will continue urging government support of the small businesses which form the backbone of so many rural communities," added Mr Brierley.

There is more information about York House Leisure at www.yhlparks.co.uk.