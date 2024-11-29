Morley pensioners protest winter benefit scrap

Morley pensioners demonstrated the removal of the Winter Fuel allowance outside their local MP’s office this afternoon.

Around twenty retired members of the union Unite on Queen Street protested the allowance being scrapped with flyers, banners and placards following the Scottish government announcing they would continue the payments.

Unite has confirmed that legal action has taken place to challenge the removal explaining that no impact assessment has been done on how removal will affect healthcare and adult social care costs.

Morley resident John Randall said: “The winter fuel resident has been reinstated in Scotland, Northern Ireland definitely will, it’s only a matter of time until the dominoes topple.”

Unite are particularly concerned that if Labour do not change course, it will lead for an increase in the voters swinging right with Reform targeting constituencies like Morley.

Unite organiser Michael Agboh-Davison said: “Morley is an older town and will be particularly affected by these cuts. With record numbers of billionaires and energy companies recording profits, why take money from English pensioners? They feel a sense of unfairness and they are punished for saving.”

Unite member and Wakefield resident Malcolm Ball said “I’ve been in the Labour party for 64 years, this lot brought it in and this lot have reneged on it. 10 million out of 11 million have been disbarred and these things will come back to haunt you.”

Unite plan to continue demonstrations tomorrow outside of Leeds train station tomorrow and in Doncaster.