More than 20 businesses representing Yorkshire at Europe’s premier emergency services event

The Emergency Services Show, Europe’s leading annual event for the blue light community, is returning to the NEC Birmingham this September for its 19th year, with 24 businesses representing innovation in the sector for Yorkshire.

Held between September 17 and 18, the event seeks to connect more than 16,000+ blue light professionals in an exhibition that showcases new technologies and provides a space to share learnings and enhance the sector.

The event is co-located with the Emergency Tech Show, the forefront of emergency services innovation delivering real-world solutions across AI, comms, data, drones, robotics, and technologies built to boost performance, streamline operations, and support digital transformation.

One business that’s attending is Pocketalk, a global leader in translation communication for organisations and individuals around the globe. Pocketalk’s translation device and app solution enable spontaneous conversation across 92 languages, while the software provides custom reporting to create a more efficient, synchronized and satisfied organisation.

Pocketalk

Jess O’Dwyer, General Manager for Europe, Pocketalk, said: “Pocketalk helps bridge the language gap, giving emergency workers an instantaneous, safe, highly cost effective, real-time translation tool they can rely on when every second counts. As the global leader of real-time translation solutions, we’re delighted to be attending the Emergency Services Tech Show at Stand 4 / C105 to showcase how our device and app solutions are supporting frontline emergency teams to overcome critical communication gaps and improve outcomes in fast-moving situations.

“In high-pressure emergency situations, clear communication and understanding can be the difference between life and death or de-escalating dangerous situations, yet language barriers often mean frontline emergency service workers cannot do their jobs quickly, safely and effectively. When considering the diversity of the UK and the volume of incidents our emergency teams are facing, there’s a growing and urgent need for effective, secure and innovative tools and solutions to ensure they can tackle communication issues quickly, whilst offering the best care possible.”

David Brown, Event Director & Joint Managing Director of the Emergency Services Show, added: “Each show continues to be the best and biggest show we’ve ever put on since we launched in 2006 - and we anticipate this year to be the same. I believe the show truly reflects what a fantastic sector the emergency services are and the brilliant work that they do in keeping our communities safe every day. It is truly collaboration at its best.

“From firefighters, paramedics, police officers, emergency planning officers, charities, businesses and more - whoever has a role in the emergency services, there has never been a better time to come to the show.”

All sessions at The Emergency Services Show are CPD-accredited, in partnership with CPDme. Blue light sector attendees can upskill and explore new knowledge areas all under one roof. This includes live demonstrations and simulations, panel talks, the Immersive Skills Lab, and industry leading networking opportunities to build on their knowledge and best practices of working in the blue light sector.

Another new feature for 2025 is The Community Hub, which showcases stories, talks, demonstrations and more from volunteers, charities, not-for-profit organisations and the emergency services support teams.

At the 2024 edition of the show, more than 12,000 blue light professionals attended the NEC Birmingham, with 535 leading brands in attendance, engaging directly with the key buyers from police, fire & rescue, ambulance, search & rescue, voluntary, and support services, all seeking the latest solutions and innovations to enhance public safety and streamline emergency response.