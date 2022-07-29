More than 100 pupils submit objections to new six-storey Burley Road student accommodation plans

Planning officers are recommending plans to demolish the current Index House by application Torsion be refused.

Objectors say the mix of cluster and studio apartments with communal lounges and kitchens will overlook Rosebank Primary School.

More than 100 pupils from the school have submitted objections along with 38 other parties.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burley Road student accomodation

Councillor Fiona Venner and Leeds Central MP Hilary Benn are also against the plans.

Five Ways Recovery Academy - which works with addicts - would also be negatively affected by the plans according to the objections.

An officer’s report said: “It is acknowledged that the proposal represents a high-quality development that will enhance the character and appearance of the immediate and wider street scape, provide additional student accommodation and wider economic benefits.

“Furthermore, robust conditions and the completion of the Section 106 agreement could be used to address concerns and manage the impacts of the development on Rosebank Primary School and nearby residential areas.

“However, the impact on the outdoor terrace of Five Ways Recovery Academy will be significant and cannot be addressed through design amendments to the scheme or use of conditions. It is due to this impact that it is recommended that planning permission should be refused.”

Councillors will meet on Thursday August 4 to decide on the plans.