Montblanc has opened a new boutique in Leeds as part of what the company calls its “expansion across the UK”.

Announcing the new store, the German luxury goods manufacturer said: “Like the city, Montblanc is characterised by its ingenuity and imagination and has been pushing the boundaries of innovation ever since the Maison first began revolutionising the culture of writing in 1906.

The new boutique will allow guests to explore the world of Montblanc. (Photo by Montblanc)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Similarly, Leeds is highly regarded for pushing boundaries: The Leeds Art Club was an influential forum during the early 20th century, known for exploring innovative thinking.

“Parallels are often drawn between the Art Club and German expressionist groups.

“Montblanc, which was founded in Hamburg in 1906, is thrilled to join Leeds and continue to inspire people to leave their mark on the fabric of the city.”

The new Briggate boutique is the ninth to open in the UK (Photo by Montblanc)

Located on Briggate, the store is spanning over 40 square metres and will showcase the brand’s latest novelties and collections, including luxury pens and watches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests also have the opportunity to discover new leather pieces including the reimagined signature Meisterstück collection and Extreme 3.0.

Georgia Noutsi, Brand Director, Montblanc U.K., and Ireland, said: “We are excited to be expanding our retail presence in the UK.

The new shop allows clients to discover the world of Montblanc and explore the Maison’s offering across product categories including writing instruments, watches, leather goods, new technologies and accessories. (Photo by Montblanc)

“Leeds is a global cultural hub, and we are thrilled to be getting closer to our customers and to bring the Maison’s universe, collections, and customer experience to a city with culture so embedded in its history.

“We hope that with the new arrival of Montblanc, the Maison can continue to inspire those in Leeds to leave their mark, just like the members of The Leeds Art Club did.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad