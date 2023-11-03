A UK jewellery retailer has been granted listed building consent to open up a Leeds store in the city centre.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Monica Vinader, a British jewellery designer, can now open up in Leeds’ Grade II listed arcade Victoria Quarter after Leeds City Council granted the project listed building permission to take over a currently vacant spot.

The jeweller, which was founded in London in 2008, currently runs 12 stores in the UK, most of which are in London, with the closest in Manchester’s Trafford Centre. But with permission granted on November 1, Leeds is looking to be the newest addition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the Design and Access statement, Joanne Hinsley, Store Design and Build Project Manager, said about the plans for the currently vacant space: “The signage plans adhere to Victoria Quarter's approved design and material specifications, actively collaborating with the approved contractor for seamless implementation. This ensures that the shop's appearance harmonises with the overall aesthetics of the surroundings and listed building requirements.

A jewellery store has been granted listed building consent by the Leeds City Council. Picture by Google

“The sales floor layout has dedicated spaces for a piercing studio, a welding table, a till point, and display units, the design efficiently accommodates the brand's specific requirements. All customer touch points are on the sales floor with a dedicated seating area near the till to increase accessibility to all customers.