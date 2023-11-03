Monica Vinader: Plans for new jewellery store in Leeds Victoria Quarter gets go-ahead from council
A UK jewellery retailer has been granted listed building consent to open up a Leeds store in the city centre.
Monica Vinader, a British jewellery designer, can now open up in Leeds’ Grade II listed arcade Victoria Quarter after Leeds City Council granted the project listed building permission to take over a currently vacant spot.
The jeweller, which was founded in London in 2008, currently runs 12 stores in the UK, most of which are in London, with the closest in Manchester’s Trafford Centre. But with permission granted on November 1, Leeds is looking to be the newest addition.
In the Design and Access statement, Joanne Hinsley, Store Design and Build Project Manager, said about the plans for the currently vacant space: “The signage plans adhere to Victoria Quarter's approved design and material specifications, actively collaborating with the approved contractor for seamless implementation. This ensures that the shop's appearance harmonises with the overall aesthetics of the surroundings and listed building requirements.
“The sales floor layout has dedicated spaces for a piercing studio, a welding table, a till point, and display units, the design efficiently accommodates the brand's specific requirements. All customer touch points are on the sales floor with a dedicated seating area near the till to increase accessibility to all customers.
“The basement area is designated for staff use only. By providing a dedicated space for storage, preparation, toilet, kitchen and office.“