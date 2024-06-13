Missoma Victoria Leeds: Jewellery brand set to open first boutique outside capital in Leeds shopping centre
Missoma, which is known for its gold and silver pieces, will open in popular shopping destination Victoria Leeds this summer.
The new 2,250 square foot boutique will be the brand’s second permanent flagship store. It will join the likes of Boodles, Monica Vinader and Berry’s, which are all housed in the premier shopping centre – and will be located opposite the Louis Vuitton store.
Marisa Hordern, the founder of Missoma, said: “This is truly a milestone moment for our London-based brand.
“As we enhance our presence nationwide, our expansion strategy remains focused on premium retail destinations that reflect Missoma’s brand values of community, artisanship, creativity and sustainability.”
Rachel Bradburn, of Victoria Leeds, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be Missoma’s destination of choice for their first standalone store outside London. This reinforces our reputation as a leading destination for best-in-class retailers and flagship debuts.”
The arrival follows the recent announcement that manufacturers of perfumery Le Labo, which is part of The Estée Lauder Company, is set to make its regional debut at Victoria Leeds this September.
It will be spaced across four floors on Queen Victoria Street and offer a selection of perfumes and candles.
