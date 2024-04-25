Milners Solicitors launch free legal clinic at Wetherby Library

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This community-focused initiative aims to provide accessible legal advice and support to residents of Wetherby and the surrounding areas.

The free legal clinic will take place on the second Thursday of every month from 9.30am to 11.30pm starting 9 May 2024. The clinic is open to all members of the public with no appointment necessary. Milners provide legal support on a range of matters including family law, employment law, buying/selling your home, wills and probate, company law and more.

"Our goal with this clinic is to bridge the gap between the community and legal support," said Simon Bass, Managing Partner at Milners Solicitors. "We understand that legal matters can be daunting, and we want to offer guidance to those who might not know where to begin. By partnering with Wetherby Library, we are making legal advice more accessible to everyone."