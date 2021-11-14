Mill Kitchen cafe in Farsley put up for sale

Popular Mill Kitchen in Farsley has been put on the market by Business Sales Plus, York.

The online listing places the cafe, which is in Sunnybank Mills in Town Street, for sale for £150,000.

The listing reads: "Highly rated Café, Coffee shop and bakery in an up and coming town on the outskirts of Leeds for sale. Strong turnover and great opportunity for growth and further revenue.

Mill Kitchen in Farsley has been put on the market by Business Sales Plus, York. Picture by James Hardisty.

"This café, bakery and coffee house is situated in a desirable area of Leeds with many young professionals moving into the area. It is located next door to a children’s soft play area and in the old mill building.

"The business is a well established and popular business in the area, having been established in 2013 the owners have grown this business from a small concern to the business it is today. Having a bakery attached to the café where they bake all their bread fresh.

"There is capacity of up to 84 people with a possible 60 inside and a further 24 covers outside.

"This is a great opportunity for someone to drive this business forward and capitalise on the resale of their bakery products and opening for evening trade."