Middlesbrough firm named 3rd on the UK’s 100 ‘Best Workplaces’ list

Leading digital marketing agency, Outrank, has been ranked the third best small business to work for in the UK on the prestigious 2025 Great Place to Work® list, marking its second year receiving this recognition and its first time in the top 10.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Great Place to Work® awards, created by the global authority on workplace culture, recognise UK companies that actively invest time, energy, and resources into the development and well-being of their employees.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be named one of the top 10 places to work in the UK” said Stephen Robinson, Founder of Outrank. “This recognition is a testament to the incredible team we’ve built and the strong culture we’ve nurtured. Since we launched back in 2018, we’ve always focused on creating a supportive environment where our people can grow and succeed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The small business category on the UK Best Workplaces™ list includes companies with fewer than 100 employees. Outrank, which currently employs 43 people, has already welcomed six new hires this year, further strengthening its in-house capabilities. These new team members have played a key role in enabling Outrank to deliver a comprehensive, full-service offering, now covering PPC, organic and paid social media, customer success management, and email marketing in-house.

Outrank’s latest hires, Ben, Beth, Matt, Hannah and Alisha

Earlier this year, the agency introduced an EMI share incentive scheme to ensure that every single team member is not just an employee but a valued stakeholder in the business, reinforcing their importance in the company’s journey and future success.

“We’re incredibly proud of our people and the work we’ve done to build a culture where everyone feels supported, valued, and invested in the company’s success,” said Francesca Kosina, Operations Director at Outrank. “This recognition is not just about our achievements as a business, but about the growth and wellbeing of our people. From offering additional perks like healthcare insurance and salary sacrifice schemes to increasing holiday allowances, we are committed to ensuring our team members feel empowered, happy, and motivated every day.”

Outrank’s approach to growth is grounded in its belief in the importance of a people-first culture. The company’s leadership team, led by founder Stephen Robinson, places significant emphasis on recruiting for character and personality as much as for skills and experience. This approach has led to a loyal team, with many staff members having been with the company for over 10 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In line with this ethos, Outrank operates an open-door recruitment policy, considering all aspects of a person’s potential rather than just experience. The agency is actively looking to grow its team and welcomes applicants from diverse backgrounds who share its passion for innovation, collaboration, and excellence in digital marketing.

The company, which is the only marketing agency in the region to make the Great Place to Work® list, has recently enjoyed impressive growth, including a 37% revenue increase in the past year. To accommodate the expanding team and client base, the business will move into a new 6,000-square-foot office at the start of June, tripling its current space, which will include new amenities such as a Zen room, podcast studio, and expanded canteen facilities, offering even more opportunities for collaboration and creativity, and helping to make Outrank an even greater place to work.