The opening of 24 Laundromat in Merrion Centre marks the first launch of the laundrette, owned by parent company 24 Pesula Oy, in a major shopping centre, offering “unrivalled convenience” for customers.

24 Laundromat was established in 1999 by the seven Nevala brothers after their interest in technology led them to identify a gap in the market between high-technology machinery and laundrettes. The brothers combined data research with technical skills and designed a completely new set of washing machines - and now run over 50 laundrettes in their native Finland and four in the UK.

The Leeds branch includes a range of washers, including a specialised rug and pet bed washer, as well as tumble dryers and secure drying lockers, allowing customers to leave their washing to dry overnight in a secure area should the need arise.

On July 10, the team behind 24 Laundromat invited Leeds locals to celebrate the new shop at a meet and greet, which according to the company “went down a storm”. While customers had the chance to do their laundry, they were assisted by staff from both Finland and the UK, who offered Finnish chocolate.

Jarmo Kesanto, Co-Owner of 24 Laundrette UK, said: ”We are thrilled to open our next 24 Laundromat in the UK at the Merrion Centre, Leeds. Adding to our existing locations in Morrisons supermarkets, this is our first location inside a shopping mall.

“Our business concept is copied from Finland, where 50 locations both in grocery stores and shopping malls are extremely popular. The customer feedback that we receive from our existing locations is incredibly positive and is driving us to continue growing our locations.

“The Merrion Centre have been supportive and helpful from our first point of contact, and we have established long-term partnerships with their teams working with us.”

Charles Newman, Associate Director, Estates for Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS), owners of the Merrion Centre, added: “We are thrilled to welcome this state-of-the-art technology to the Merrion Centre and are confident that they will bring unparalleled laundry convenience to shoppers, office workers, and residents within the area.

