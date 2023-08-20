A new mental health club for men has launched in Leeds to reduce social isolation – and make pies at the same time.

Men’s Pie Club (MPC) opened its doors at the Wykebeck Day Centre, Gipton, a few weeks ago to support men at risk of poor mental health because of low quality social connections or loneliness.

The service which runs every Thursday, from 3pm to 5pm, is run by Zest, who have teamed up with the founders of Men’s Pie Club, to bring the clubs to Yorkshire.

Dom Charkin, chief executive of Zest, said: “In Leeds, men are five times more likely to take their own lives than women, this is unacceptable.

Men's Pie Club launches in Leeds. The organisation hopes to reduce social isolation among men while making tasty pies. Photo: Men's Pie Club

"We already run groups that contribute to reducing loneliness in men, so we were delighted to be approached to become a Men’s Pie Club Pie Hub Partner. The concept is so simple yet the outcomes are so powerful. Together we will reduce social isolation one pie at a time.”

At its weekly meeting, men have the opportunity to chat to other people and form new friendships while also making pies.

Its service users include men age 19 to 65 who are socially isolated, but Men’s Pie Club open its doors to any man who wants to get involved. The club hopes the sessions will improve social connection and loneliness, thereby improving its users’ mental health too.

Men’s Pie Club is now in its fifth year. It was set-up in the North East by a social enterprise called Food Nation. Food Nation worked closely with the Movember Foundation to develop the idea, and are now scaling it throughout the country.

Jamie Sadler, managing director of Food Nation, said: “Our MPC clubs in the North-East have been a resounding success, we currently have 13 clubs with over 100 active members. But we won’t stop there; we have ambitious plans to help even more men to feel connected, healthy and happy nationwide.