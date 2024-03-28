Memorial collaboration brings more choice to customers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Providing more choice for customers, Robertson Memorials will now provide an artisan carving service of stone memorials with the introduction of two new designs from Mindful Memorials - the Sandilands and Simpson – to complement the beautiful granite range that is crafted from its state-of-the-art factory in Aberdeenshire.

With 18 branches in Scotland and 11 in England, Robertson Memorials will add the stones to the range already on offer. What’s more, the stones will also be promoted through Mindful Memorials nine showrooms in York, Hull, Barnsley, Doncaster, Scarborough, Selby, Driffield, Pocklington and its head office and workshop near Melbourne.

In addition, for those customers of Robertson Memorials who may be dealing with complex grief, Mindful Memorials can also provide a wrap-around holistic bereavement service from its Design Studio at The Masons Yard in York.

The designs for Robertson Memorials

Booking a stay at an Airbnb on the 200-acre family farm, surrounded by forestry and lakes, customers that want to take more time to consider their designs and process their decisions can do so in a beautiful, natural and peaceful setting.

Managing Director of Mindful Memorials, Anna Buckley, comments: “We are really pleased to announce the collaboration with Robertson Memorials. The two businesses, which are both family-owned and run, have a very similar approach to craftsmanship and also to the care and compassion we have for our customers.

“With the addition of the mindful retreats, we are working together to offer something completely unique in the industry. We know from experience that people process grief differently and that spending some time away from the pressures of everyday life can bring great comfort to our customers.”

Stewart Gibson, Director from Robertson Memorials, comments: “Adding these new designs to our website and catalogue gives our customers more choice. What’s more, we know that the same care and attention has been taken to the design and manufacture of each piece.

“As a business, we are always thinking about how we can be more innovative and so extending our services to collaborate with Mindful Memorials means that we can meet with the wider needs of our customers, beyond providing the memorial that they choose.”