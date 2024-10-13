Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The owner of a small independent nail shop in Leeds has shared how she got her start and what’s been the best bit.

Leeds university graduate Ruyi Liu is the mastermind behind Mayonail, which currently operates from a kiosk in the St John’s Centre.

It all began in spring last year, when Riyu joined forces with a classmate and friend to start a business selling reusable press on nails designed by Riyu herself as well as intricate jewellery and accessories unlikely to be found elsewhere.

Speaking to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Riyu said: “After we graduated, our parents asked us to find a job and we said, ‘no, we want to start a small business’.

“We wanted young people to treat themselves, to make themselves prettier without a high price, like getting nails done in a salon which can be £60-70.

“These nails are actually the same quality as a salon, but cheaper and it is reusable.”

Mayonail in the St John's Centre. | Tony Johnson

Press on nails have become increasingly popular over the last few years, particularly during the pandemic when customers of nail salons had to look for alternatives.

It remains a top choice for many people. But the reason Ruyi wanted to create such a product was because of her own experience.

“I play piano,” Ruyi explained.

“And I like nails, but my teachers and my parents won't let me just have nails because I cannot play with them.

“With press on nails, when you play piano, you can take it off. And after you just finish and you go out with a friend or drinking, you can press them on.”

Ruyi said she has always had a strong interest in the craft too. Each set, which vary in shapes and styles, can take the nail artist anywhere from 20 minutes to an hour to make.

Customer feedback is important, Riyu said, and she often makes new sets based on their likes but she also takes inspiration from her own life to create new designs.

Owner Ruyi Liu pictured at Mayonail. | Tony Johnson

“My inspiration often comes from little moments in life, like the flowers I pass by in a shop, a friend’s dress, or her ballet shoes.

“The inspiration for these black nails came from the night of my graduation.

“After the ceremony, I stepped outside the auditorium, and the sky was full of beautiful stars. I wanted to capture that moment, so I painted stars and a moon on my nails.

“These green nails were inspired by my cat, a chubby, mischievous black cat who’s always knocking things over.

“One night, I had a dream where she jumped up to the sky, sat on the moon and meowed at me, showing off. That’s where this design came from.”

Seeing customers happy, hearing them say Mayonail is their favourite shop in the city and returning with friends, has been the best bit of owning her own business, Ruyi said.

Some designs at Mayonails. | Tony Johnson

She added: “The support has been really nice. Customers tell me that my nails changed their life.”

And it’s all thanks to them that the business has grown - Ruyi used to design the nail from a student house share and now owns a small studio with more machines, UV lights and storage space.

Riyu hopes to expand her production here and offer more sets on the online website. She is also on the hunt for bigger shop in Leeds to take Mayonail to the next level.

“We just have a couple orders [online], like three or four, but it makes me very happy,” Riyu said.

“Every time the phone pings, I am jumping out of my chair. I just want to say thank you to every customer, thank you so much for supporting my small business.”

Mayonail currently has a Halloween offer in-person and online, selling sets for a reduced price of £14. Find out more information via the official website and social media sites.