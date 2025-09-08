She's the entrepreneur on a mission to help people strengthen, tone and move better through the power of Pilates.

Nicole Rowlands believes Pilates is for everyone- whether you're stepping onto a reformer machine for the first time or you're a seasoned enthusiast of the practice.

The 29-year-old’s passion for pilates has led her to open her own studio, Amilia, in the old bakery building on New Road Side in Horsforth.

Nicole Rowlands in Amilia Studios on New Road Side in Horsforth. | Tony Johnson

It brings together nine freelance instructors who run classes seven days a week.

“Reformer differs from traditional pilates as it adds resistance and support, “ explained Nicole, a former Pudsey Crawshaw High School pupil. “This improves strength, core and flexibility while offering a low impact workout. It is really intense and I love how you use every muscle in your body. You leave the world behind when you do reformer.”

Amilia Studios. | Tony Johnson

Nicole had previously worked in human resource for 14 years before a family illness prompted her to opt for a change of direction in her career.

“I realised that life is too short and I was determined to do something that I love,” she said.

She revealed the name of her studio is a blend of the names of her two young children. “It is really personal which is why I love it so much,” she added.

* For more information on classes and timetables visit: www.amiliastudios.co.uk A discounted rate is available for NHS and police.