McKickz Leeds: Trainer shop set to reopen 'three times bigger' in Holbeck following closure of Briggate site
The owner of McKickz, best known as Sean, has announced the business has left Briggate for good and will be moving to a site in Holbeck, near Bridgewater Place.
One of the first of its kind, McKickz is a bricks-and-mortar trainer resale store that has become well known and loved by many people in the city, including Leeds United players.
Sean said he is excited to welcome old and new customers into the new site, which is three times the size of the former shop.
He said the increased floor space should allow the brand to expand its stock while offering new services. The new site also features 10 parking spots.
Sean explained: “We're aiming to be a national brand, online and in-person.
“We will have a lot more stock options. We're also introducing a multi-brand concepts and we'll be selling limited bags.
“We're also contemplating putting possibly a jewellers, depending on how the watch market goes in the next three months.
“We're focusing on laundry, which is a big part of our business. We're improving more in sneakers, and as well as the luxury high goods.
“We're basically providing a more personal shopping experience and it will be by appointment only.”
Sean said a number of factors led to his decision to uproot the store, including rising costs of rent in the city centre, accessibility to the site, a lack of parking facilities nearby and closures of other businesses such as Ted Baker in Victoria Gate.
He added: “When you own your own business and you're putting thousands and thousands of pounds into it, you want to be in the best accessible spot you can.
“We're in no rush [to reopen], one for cost because of how much it's costing us compared to what it was costing us.
“But also we're finding that until September when the students come back, everyone's on holiday. So it's very quiet in Leeds at the moment. We're aiming for around six to eight weeks maximum.”
