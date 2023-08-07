McHales Coffee House, in Barwick Road, Cross Gates, is on the market for £24,500 with agency Clifford Lax.

The listing describes its location as “outstanding” and explains that it is the only business of its type in the immediate area.

It also says that the shop is being sold due to “ill health”.

Potential buyers may consider the parking nearby and its “attractive interior” as reasons to purchase – and there is also scope to extend its opening hours to adapt to evening catering.