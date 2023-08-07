Leeds news you can trust since 1890
McHales Coffee House Leeds: 'Attractive' Cross Gates coffee shop goes up for sale

A popular Cross Gates coffee shop has been put up for sale.
James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 7th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST- 1 min read

McHales Coffee House, in Barwick Road, Cross Gates, is on the market for £24,500 with agency Clifford Lax.

The listing describes its location as “outstanding” and explains that it is the only business of its type in the immediate area.

It also says that the shop is being sold due to “ill health”.

Potential buyers may consider the parking nearby and its “attractive interior” as reasons to purchase – and there is also scope to extend its opening hours to adapt to evening catering.

The listing says that the expected turnover is £104,000.

