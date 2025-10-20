Markel Law bolsters Leeds casualty team with trio of senior hires

Markel Law, an independent SRA-authorised and regulated legal services business and part of Markel, the insurance operations within the Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL) has strengthened its Leeds-based Casualty team with the appointment of three experienced solicitors: Tom Xu and David Mould as Associates, and Rob O’Connor as Senior Associate. The hires reflect the firm’s continued investment in high-calibre legal talent and its commitment to delivering expert personal injury litigation services.

Tom Xu brings nearly a decade of specialist experience in both claimant and defendant personal injury litigation. Since qualifying in 2016, he has worked extensively with international insurers, public bodies, and self-insured organisations. Tom has particular expertise in representing Special Educational Needs (SEN) schools, including residential settings, and regularly handles high-value claims involving complex causation, such as bodily distress and immobility.

David Mould, who qualified in 2018, joins with over ten years’ experience in defendant civil litigation. His background includes in-house roles at two international insurers, giving him strong commercial insight. David has acted for major insurers, local authorities, and Lloyd’s Syndicates, managing both fast-track and complex multi-track claims, including high-value group litigation.

Rob O’Connor has over 12 years’ experience in defending both pre-litigated and litigated claims. A solicitor since 2018, his career began in counter-fraud, before expanding into employer’s liability, and public liability claims. He has a particular interest in psychiatric injury cases - including chronic pain and somatic symptom disorders - and has recently broadened his practice to include sexual abuse, discrimination, and professional negligence claims. Rob offers strategic guidance on risk management, liability, and litigation strategy, with a strong focus on achieving cost-effective resolutions.

The Casualty team has seen significant growth since it was established just three years ago and is going from strength to strength, having just been recognised as a ‘Firm to Watch’ in Legal 500 2026.

Melanie Misselbrook, Head of Casualty, said: "We’re thrilled to welcome Tom, David, and Rob. Their combined expertise enhances our ability to support clients with complex and high-value claims across specialist sectors."