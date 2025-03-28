Manningham Housing Association shortlisted for four Northern Housing Awards
Other prizes the Bradford-based BME association is in the running for include its Neighbourhood Services team making the cut for Northern Housing Team of the Year, and MHA Customer Panel member Tausif Mohammed being one of four finalists for Tenant of the Year.
Completing the quadruple of successes is the Odette’s Point scheme in Keighley being shortlisted for Best Affordable Housing Development (Up to £5million).
Lee Bloomfield, MHA Chief Executive, commented: “Being shortlisted for a single Northern Housing Awards is an achievement in itself, but being in the final reckoning for four is stunning.
“We often talk about the ‘MHA family.’ Everyone involved with what we do - tenants, staff, board members, project partners and the wider neighbourhoods in Bradford and Keighley where we operate – should feel a real sense of pride at this outcome.
“Whatever happens at the prize-giving ceremony, we will continue to do the absolute best we can for those individuals, families and communities whose needs we are there to serve.”
Cym D’Souza, MHA Vice-Chair, added: “Manningham Housing Association is an incredibly special organisation.
“Giving people living in neighbourhoods, where significant under investment has led to lack of opportunities, the chance to live in a decent home and safe environment will always be our top priority. However, it is what we do beyond this that makes us stand out.
“Despite our limited resources, we are constantly seeking ways and means to do more and do it better. It is satisfying to know that this positive and ambitious approach has been recognised by the Northern Housing Awards judges.”
The Northern Housing Awards will be presented at an evening ceremony on Thursday 1 May at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.