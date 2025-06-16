Manningham Housing Association secures ownership of £5m affordable homes scheme

Manningham Housing Association (MHA) has acquired five new build detached houses in Eccleshill, Bradford in a £1.1 million deal.

With the addition of these two three-bed and three four-bed properties, MHA now owns all 24 homes in the recently completed One Meadow development on Victoria Road.

This represents a total investment of £5 million, delivered through a partnership with Zentra Group and support from Homes England and Bradford Council.

The scheme - consisting of two, three and four-bed semi-detached and detached properties, plus a town house - is situated in a residential area two miles north-east of Bradford city centre, close to several primary and secondary schools, a health centre, sports facilities and supermarkets.

Artist impression of Manningham Housing Association’s One Meadow affordable housing scheme in Bradford

Built by Jack Lunn Construction, the properties have a reduced carbon footprint and an expected minimum energy performance rating B or greater.

John Kent, MHA Director of Finance and Resources, said: “We are thrilled to secure full ownership of this stunning new development.

“This would not have been possible without ongoing support from Homes England, Bradford Council, our dedicated staff, board members, investors, our partnership with Zentra Group and, most importantly, our customers.

“It is located in an established local community with a robust identity and reliable communal services, ensuring a high quality of life for its residents.

“The proximity to existing MHA housing stock and the high demand for housing in the area contributes to the long-term viability of the project for current and future generations.”

Rupert Pometsey, MHA Chair, said: “Acquiring the entire One Meadow scheme underscores our deep resolve to support local communities in Bradford.

“We are dedicated to ensuring that every individual and family we serve feels valued and supported. These new properties represent another major step forward in achieving that goal.

“The development not only expands our housing stock but reaffirms our dedication to being the landlord of choice, providing secure and comfortable homes at an affordable cost.”